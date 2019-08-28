Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current price of $43.01 translates into 0.43% yield. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 905,125 shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Invsts De accumulated 125,980 shares. Fred Alger Management has 203,057 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 10,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability reported 729,195 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.2% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 19,200 are held by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt. 2,819 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Morgan Stanley has 155,226 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 16,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 113,529 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 519,178 shares. Grs Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 5.32% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 123 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 107.26 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -3.51% below currents $43.01 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

