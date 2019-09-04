Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Energy Income Partners Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding By $5.36 Million

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current price of $43.99 translates into 0.42% yield. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 591,484 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 20.68 million shares with $601.91M value, down from 20.87M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 2.34 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 1.26M shares to 17.03 million valued at $261.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 14,822 shares and now owns 295,089 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 22.88% above currents $28.32 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E, worth $150,000.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.36 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Keeps Its Growth Engine Humming Along – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company accumulated 147,155 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 28,945 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.83% stake. Parsec Financial Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 291,005 were reported by Gagnon Ltd Company. Town & Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.69% or 50,127 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Partners reported 96,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 35,962 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Co owns 47.02 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 94,418 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 109.7 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 15,518 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Nordea has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 73,200 shares. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,331 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 17 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc accumulated 729,195 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 31,068 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 413,801 are owned by Loomis Sayles & L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0% or 60,012 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 14,844 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 73,200 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 32,525 shares.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Five Industrial Properties For $110.3 Million; Sells Two Properties for $12.8 Million – Stockhouse” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.