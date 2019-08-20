Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $14.58 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 26.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 416,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.44M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 174,934 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 43,523 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Pggm Invests owns 4.30 million shares. Bamco Inc Ny owns 0.04% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 292,368 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 7,850 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.33% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 370,802 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1,424 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 7,542 shares. Aew Cap Lp accumulated 2.98% or 2.92M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 309,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 14,844 shares. 5,376 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.06% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Financial Stocks With Accelerating Growth – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $43.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares to 54,869 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 60,827 shares. Maryland Management reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 6.33M shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,188 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fred Alger Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 94,239 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Finance Ser has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 11.08M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Tortoise Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 5,885 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors LP has invested 2.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 55.44M shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com invested 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership owns 441,038 shares.