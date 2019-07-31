Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted Position; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Value Rose While Beddow Capital Management Trimmed by $1.02 Million Its Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 66,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 584,524 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,030 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 136,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 1.40M shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has 4,500 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP holds 1.45% or 269,759 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 21,008 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11,233 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 238,288 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 5,815 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 5,010 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 314,806 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 15,950 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0.43% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Lifeplan Financial Group holds 1,115 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Park Oh holds 0.11% or 35,701 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 189,663 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20M for 36.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

