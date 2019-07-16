Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

We are contrasting Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 36 19.57 N/A 0.34 110.82 STAG Industrial Inc. 29 10.63 N/A 0.60 49.26

Table 1 demonstrates Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and STAG Industrial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STAG Industrial Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than STAG Industrial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1% STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. STAG Industrial Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and STAG Industrial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.34% and an $37 consensus target price. Competitively STAG Industrial Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 4.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that STAG Industrial Inc. looks more robust than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of STAG Industrial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 1.6% 2.56% 8.85% 15.25% 19.57% 28.98% STAG Industrial Inc. 1.9% 0.61% 4.65% 11.55% 13.35% 18.41%

For the past year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. was more bullish than STAG Industrial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. beats STAG Industrial Inc.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.