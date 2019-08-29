Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Reaches $44.03 52-Week High; Cognios Capital Has Upped Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK) Stake

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.11 target or 7.00% above today’s $44.03 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.83B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $47.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $338.24M more. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 146,122 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c

Cognios Capital Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) stake by 26.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 8,425 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 39,832 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 31,407 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 now has $7.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 358,581 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 109.8 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -5.75% below currents $44.03 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 10.88M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.36 million shares. Hillsdale Invest reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 94,107 shares. Vident Advisory Limited stated it has 9,159 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 119,231 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.01% or 269,465 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 439,331 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 512,276 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 12,709 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 114,811 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 8,164 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 18,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 24,702 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 112,829 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,390 shares. Blackrock reported 6.96M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,896 shares. 1.12 million are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. 124,949 are owned by Thornburg Invest Mngmt. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. 2,086 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Atria Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 78,631 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 18,620 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 23.63% above currents $59.97 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Imperial Capital maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Imperial Capital has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8.