Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Reaches $42.74 High on Aug, 15; INTRUSION (INTZ) SI Decreased By 20%

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached all time high today, Aug, 15 and still has $45.30 target or 6.00% above today’s $42.74 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.69B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $45.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $281.40M more. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 117,478 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

INTRUSION INC (OTCMKTS:INTZ) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. INTZ’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 2,790 shares traded. Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 106.58 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -2.90% below currents $42.74 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $4600 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,623 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Victory Capital Inc owns 8,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 48 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 678,948 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.01% or 411,398 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 73,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 11,840 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 21,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.06% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Blackrock Inc accumulated 10.88 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 490,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.17 million. The Company’s product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. It has a 25.56 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection.

