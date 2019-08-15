Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Reaches $42.69 52-Week High; Bridgeway Capital Management Upped By $7.26 Million Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) stake by 12.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 48,400 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 435,250 shares with $65.56M value, up from 386,850 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc now has $22.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $167.76. About 82,315 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.53 target or 9.00% above today’s $42.69 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.69B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $46.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $421.65M more. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 111,274 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 11,000 shares to 800 valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 2,600 shares and now owns 6,200 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 137,075 shares. Colony Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,252 shares. Pettee reported 14,055 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,328 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bowen Hanes owns 357,478 shares. Atria Investments Ltd reported 2,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorporation, Washington-based fund reported 190 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 23,427 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,747 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% stake. 3,192 are held by Bbva Compass Retail Bank. Stone Run Capital Ltd reported 41,550 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 14,844 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 53,906 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 11,840 shares. Pggm Invs holds 4.30 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 49,536 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.32M shares. Renaissance Llc invested 0.06% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 141,332 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 716,543 shares. Eii, New York-based fund reported 12,330 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Fred Alger owns 203,057 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 40,217 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -2.79% below currents $42.69 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.