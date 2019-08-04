Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Industrial businesses, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 37 19.33 N/A 0.34 120.70 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 14 8.16 N/A 0.11 131.33

Demonstrates Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -0.55% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. with consensus price target of $41.5. On the other hand, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 5.50% and its consensus price target is $14. The results provided earlier shows that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation appears more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. -1.31% 2.58% 8.24% 22.56% 37.72% 40.48% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation -0.07% 2.15% -0.43% 2.53% -15.97% 11.21%

For the past year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.