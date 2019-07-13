Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.04% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 1.90% 1.10% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. N/A 36 110.82 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

$37 is the consensus target price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., with a potential downside of -11.76%. The potential upside of the rivals is 20.24%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 1.6% 2.56% 8.85% 15.25% 19.57% 28.98% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.