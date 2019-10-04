Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Redwood Capital Management Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. REXR’s profit would be $32.93 million giving it 37.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 429,455 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 675,000 shares with $26.05M value, down from 875,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.97B valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 22.51 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 18.73% above currents $43.46 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 27 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, September 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons I Just Bought More Micron Stock – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Back To Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Term Pain and Long-Term Gain for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,559 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 3.15M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 20,584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd accumulated 27,193 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 226,100 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 208,065 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Company owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,200 shares. 12,011 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 31,950 shares. 525,045 are held by Yacktman Asset Mgmt L P.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The Firm owns 146 properties with approximately 18.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. It has a 110.97 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial gets $51M net proceeds from ATM stock offering in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing Of Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $26.8 Million – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $66.2M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.