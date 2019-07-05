Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Compass Minerals International Has 1.82 Sentiment

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 76 sold and decreased equity positions in Compass Minerals International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 30.31 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Compass Minerals International Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 95 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. REXR’s profit would be $30.17 million giving it 35.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 143,958 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 50,469 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 29.13 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. for 77,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 843,666 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 4.02% invested in the company for 610,449 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie has 439,748 shares. 1.50M are held by Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 19,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 320,430 shares in its portfolio. 50,360 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. 248,588 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd. Bluecrest Capital holds 6,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.06% or 205,134 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,376 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 141,332 shares.