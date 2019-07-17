Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Century Aluminum Co (CENX)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 64 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced their stakes in Century Aluminum Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 46.59 million shares, down from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 51 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter's $0.27 EPS. REXR's profit would be $30.17M giving it 36.40 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.'s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 527,925 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 785,079 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 189,428 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 130,922 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $633.26 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 171.88% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.32 per share. After $-0.70 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.14% EPS growth.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The Firm owns 146 properties with approximately 18.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. It has a 122.38 P/E ratio.