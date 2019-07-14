Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Argi Investment Services Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. REXR’s profit would be $30.17 million giving it 36.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 655,738 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 62.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 24,724 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 14,915 shares with $633,000 value, down from 39,639 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $235.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The Firm owns 146 properties with approximately 18.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. It has a 121.54 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Harley Davidson Com (NYSE:HOG) stake by 31,590 shares to 68,873 valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 12,472 shares and now owns 41,032 shares. Westrock Co Com was raised too.

