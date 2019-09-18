Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $712,422 as Shares Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 41,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 329,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.30M, down from 370,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 472,487 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 13,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CARB, TWOU, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,601 shares to 60,678 shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term Us Tr (SCHR) by 8,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 80,649 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 307,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Choate Invest Advisors holds 18,987 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 17,500 are owned by Mathes Communication Inc. Markel stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington National Bank owns 9,665 shares. First Comml Bank Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,740 shares. Bailard holds 0.14% or 42,713 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj reported 42,027 shares. Moreover, Garland Cap has 2.49% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Insight 2811 reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 12,396 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ipg Invest Limited Com stated it has 13,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.92M for 37.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 800,000 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested in 459,571 shares. Legal General Gru Plc invested in 0.02% or 890,456 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 35,110 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 743,552 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.35% or 329,381 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 107,066 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 8,863 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.65 million shares. California-based First Foundation has invested 0.79% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 37,616 were reported by Voya Invest Limited Liability Co. Federated Invsts Pa has 5,242 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 900 shares. Phocas reported 448,973 shares.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Co-CEO, Co-President Howard Schwimmer Sold $984,120 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing Of Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.