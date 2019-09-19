Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Shareholder Grs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $558,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Holding by $682,024

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 210,700 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, down from 49,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 25.57M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.92M for 36.96 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0.06% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bamco Inc New York has 0.05% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 302,706 shares. 229,804 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap. Assetmark stated it has 4,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com reported 65,160 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 375,764 shares. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 8,624 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 106,246 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 1.43M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Geode Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,605 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 14,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Mngmt Ltd has 226,540 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 492,558 shares stake. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 3.71% stake. Pettee Investors holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,717 shares. Cambridge Inc reported 40,669 shares stake. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 256,100 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 7,589 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,206 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 34,001 shares. Hills Bank & Trust & Tru Com invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.02M are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 72,279 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc. by 35,750 shares to 859,255 shares, valued at $62.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 181,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.