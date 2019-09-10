Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $619,500 as Share Value Rose; Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 1.20M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 209,029 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,375 shares to 155,268 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.68 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,239 shares to 95,361 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectrus Inc by 19,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,815 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4.

