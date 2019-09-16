Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holder Grs Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding Maintained by Aqr Capital Management Llc

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 562,823 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 12,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 25,363 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27 million, up from 12,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 320,169 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 147 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 65,027 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 3,384 shares. Cookson Peirce & invested in 0.04% or 1,815 shares. Westwood Group Inc has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 5,784 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 1.3% stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 61,981 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 20,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Middleton & Inc Ma holds 0.05% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 35,277 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 9,147 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn owns 524,699 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. 11,753 are held by M&T Bancorporation. Andra Ap reported 0.08% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 83,505 shares to 449,867 shares, valued at $24.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 243,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,905 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FactSet Keeps Riding the Bull – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Appoints New EVP, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 31,976 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 149,381 shares. Sterling Management holds 0.01% or 24,607 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 159,935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group owns 22,900 shares. 3.86 million were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. D E Shaw And owns 54,712 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,973 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 448,973 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 100,927 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has 35,110 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.08% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 1.29 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 51,519 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0% or 420 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 254,117 shares.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93 million for 36.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.