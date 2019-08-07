Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (REXN) Lost It’s H.C. Wainwright “Buy” Rating; Sterling Bancorp (STL) SI Decreased By 9.36%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)‘s rating was lowered by equity analysts at H.C. Wainwright from a “Buy” rating to a “Neutral” rating in an analyst note revealed to investors and clients on Wednesday morning. The firm now has a $3.0000 PT on the stock. H.C. Wainwright’s PT means a potential downside of -35.76%.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had a decrease of 9.36% in short interest. STL’s SI was 16.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.36% from 18.52M shares previously. With 2.08M avg volume, 8 days are for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s short sellers to cover STL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 16,697 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Sterling Bancorp shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Ltd Com holds 80,814 shares. The New York-based Secor Advisors Lp has invested 0.13% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 338,139 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 99,988 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 273 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 781,692 shares. Moreover, Amer International Grp has 0.03% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 66,687 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 111,900 shares. First Manhattan reported 32,834 shares. 122,900 were accumulated by Pl Cap Lc. Ww Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.1883 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6717. About 56,406 shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) has declined 69.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.20% the S&P500.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $18.78 million. The company's product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

