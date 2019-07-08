Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Since Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.28 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 87.71% and its average price target is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.41% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.