Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

We are comparing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 189.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 32.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.41% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.