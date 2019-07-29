Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 9.8% respectively. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.