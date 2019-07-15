Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.41% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.