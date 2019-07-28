Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparing side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.57 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 and has 11.7 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.