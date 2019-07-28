Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparing side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.28
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.57
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 and has 11.7 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.86%
|-3.35%
|-23.98%
|-62.96%
|-79.75%
|-53.41%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
