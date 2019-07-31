Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.28
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-687.2%
|-455.3%
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 12.7%. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.86%
|-3.35%
|-23.98%
|-62.96%
|-79.75%
|-53.41%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.69%
|-22.18%
|-50.86%
|45.22%
|0%
|-55.47%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.