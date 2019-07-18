Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.50 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 68.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.