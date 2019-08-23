Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 16.07% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.