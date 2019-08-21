Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

We will be comparing the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 25.52% at a $3 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 20%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.