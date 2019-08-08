Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 101.07 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Translate Bio Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 160.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 58.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.