Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

We are contrasting Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.