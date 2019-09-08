Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

We are contrasting Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.14%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
