Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 174.41 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 36.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.