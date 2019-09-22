Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 35.75% upside potential and an average price target of $3. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -12.28% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.