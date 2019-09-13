Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 21.75 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%. Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 82.15%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.