Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.