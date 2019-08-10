Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 20.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.