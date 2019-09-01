Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 37.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 average price target and a 63.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 88.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.