Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.68 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 47.21% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 84.5%. Insiders held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.