Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 28.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 10.6% respectively. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.