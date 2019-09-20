Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3, and a 38.25% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 97.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.