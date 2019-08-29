Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN) Reaches $2.16 After 4.00% Down Move; Dana (DAN) Sellers Decreased By 0.65% Their Shorts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. DAN’s SI was 4.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s short sellers to cover DAN’s short positions. The SI to Dana Incorporated’s float is 3.18%. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 1.46 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company Will Be Domiciled in U.K. as Dana Plc; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 19/03/2018 – GKN shareholder Columbia Threadneedle plans to reject Melrose bid; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018

The stock of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 94,482 shares traded or 254.73% up from the average. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) has declined 69.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.20% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.68 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REXN worth $347,240 less.

Among 3 analysts covering Dana (NYSE:DAN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana has $24 highest and $2200 lowest target. $23’s average target is 83.27% above currents $12.55 stock price. Dana had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DAN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 15,050 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Stevens Capital L P reported 21,461 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 632 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Globeflex L P has 18,232 shares. Qs holds 341,504 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership owns 5.31% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 3.09M shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 51,100 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 125,944 shares.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.13 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $8.68 million. The company's product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

