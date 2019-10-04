Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN) Reaches $2.02 52-Week Low; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Oge Energy (OGE) Stake

The stock of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.84 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.02 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.12M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $1.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $730,710 less. It closed at $2.02 lastly. It is down 69.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.20% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 54.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 11,615 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 9,525 shares with $405,000 value, down from 21,140 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 460,992 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) stake by 7,031 shares to 12,193 valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) stake by 10,704 shares and now owns 12,830 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4900 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is -1.03% below currents $44.71 stock price. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Mizuho. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 70.00% or $1.26 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% EPS growth.

