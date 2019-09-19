Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.36% and an $3 consensus price target. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $136.83, with potential upside of 59.25%. Based on the data shown earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0%. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.