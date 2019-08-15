Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Contrasting side by side

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.03 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta means Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.75% and an $3 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.