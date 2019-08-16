Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparing side by side

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.38 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 20.00%. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $81.8, with potential upside of 6.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.