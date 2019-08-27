Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparing side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.23 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 21.46%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $213.33, with potential upside of 26.27%. The data provided earlier shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.