Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

Since Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.27 N/A -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 32.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 19.6% respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.