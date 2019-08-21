Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 30737.89 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 25.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 70.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.