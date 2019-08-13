Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.24
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 20.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.