Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 35.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 62% respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.