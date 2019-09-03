Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.06 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 37.61% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.